Jurgen Klopp Admits Liverpool Are 'Not Really Likely' to Spend Coutinho Money in January

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool are in no rush to spend the money brought in by the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, saying that the Reds are 'not really likely' to bring in any more fresh faces in January.

Virgil van Dijk signed for a whopping £75m at the start of the transfer window, before Coutinho left for a figure in the region of £140m to Barcelona - although some reports have hinted that the Catalan club will pay that fee in instalments, leaving Liverpool with less cash to splash in the short term.

#LFC quartet could return to action at Anfield tomorrow, but Jürgen Klopp will be without Adam Lallana.



Latest #FACup team news 👉 https://t.co/nlAFHkZXZs pic.twitter.com/fFsqfDErWx — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2018

Speaking to the press on Friday, Klopp said: “We are always constantly looking. My iPad is full of players from all over the world. But specific? No. Our situation is always the same, we look all year. So, why should I stop now only because the 31st is here? We do that all the time, the only thing is, with one or two players, if we make a decision, is it for now, is it for the summer? That is the only difference.”

The German also admitted that he was frustrated with his side's surprise 1-0 defeat to Swansea on Monday night, saying: “It is a long time since it happened, but it has happened before. If we can widen the gaps between these games it would help a lot, of course. I didn’t want it, I felt it was unnecessary.

"With all respect to Swansea, they didn’t have a lot chances - if they had any - apart from the goal. We had a very average game but we had big chances: Mo Salah, Mane, Roberto Firmino, and then Adam at the end, really big ones.





"City and Swansea were different games and during the week, because of illness and little issues, there was one session we could not do that we usually do - tactical, offensive, where we stand etc. We couldn’t do it and I had to accept that. We spoke about it and we needed to speak about it again at half-time, and that was what made me really angry.”