Mourinho Claims MOTM Alexis Sanchez Adds 'Maturity' to Man Utd After FA Cup Victory vs Yeovil Town

By 90Min
January 27, 2018

Jose Mourinho has lavished praise on Alexis Sanchez after his debut against League Two giant killers Yeovil Town, claiming the Chilean brought "maturity" to his Manchester United side.

United routed Yeovil 4-0 at Huish Park to book their placed in the fifth round of the FA Cup thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku.

Despite being substituted in the 72nd minute, Sanchez managed to pick up the Man of the Match award for his contribution to United's first two goals on the night. The Red Devils' boss was particularly impressed with his role in the second, claiming:

"Everybody is happy that he comes because good players they want good players and Alexis is a fantastic player for us," Mourinho told the BBC. "The question is always, which one is going to be out? Where is he going to play.

"But it's not about that for us. For us it's about having a fantastic group of attacking players and he's another one with a little bit more maturity.

"His choice for the counter-attack for the second goal is one that Marcus is still too nervous to make so he will bring us this maturity and class. We are pleased with him and I am happy with his performance."

Mourinho then took the chance to praise Yeovil for their efforts in what - in the opening stages - was an open contest: "In the first half they gave us a difficult time, pressing, running, aggressive on the ball - sometimes on the shin-pads.

"Great attitude from them and very well organised. I think we were professional and in the second half, winning 1-0, we had control of the game, we had the possession, more quality and we killed the game."

