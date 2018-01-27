Newcastle Fans React to News the Club Are in Talks to Sign Leicester City's Islam Slimani

By 90Min
January 27, 2018

Newcastle United fans have been reacting to the news that the club are being linked with a potential move for Leicester City striker Islam Slimani.

According to the Daily Mail, the north east side have made enquires about signing the Algerian international this month, with the Foxes placing a £20m price-tag on his head, although their stance could be softened and allow Slimani to leave on an initial loan. 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The 29-year-old has struggled since his club-record £28m move from Sporting CP in 2016, scoring eight league goals in 35 appearances, while Slimani has only started one league game since September. 

With his game time appearing to be limited under Claude Puel, a move to Newcastle could be best for all parties involved, with the Toon army reacting to the news of Slimani's possible arrival at St James' Park. 

It's fair to say the reaction is mixed should Slimani make the move to Newcastle, although there would be space in the team if Aleksander Mitrovic signs for fellow Premier League side Brighton

Slimani is not the only striker that Rafael Benitez's side have been linked with in recent days, as Feyenoord's Nicolai Jorgensen is another striker Newcastle have strong interest in, although the Dutch side want at least €25m for the 27-year-old Dane. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters