Newcastle Fans React to News the Club Are in Talks to Sign Leicester City's Islam Slimani

Newcastle United fans have been reacting to the news that the club are being linked with a potential move for Leicester City striker Islam Slimani.

According to the Daily Mail, the north east side have made enquires about signing the Algerian international this month, with the Foxes placing a £20m price-tag on his head, although their stance could be softened and allow Slimani to leave on an initial loan.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The 29-year-old has struggled since his club-record £28m move from Sporting CP in 2016, scoring eight league goals in 35 appearances, while Slimani has only started one league game since September.

With his game time appearing to be limited under Claude Puel, a move to Newcastle could be best for all parties involved, with the Toon army reacting to the news of Slimani's possible arrival at St James' Park.

I'd be happy with him. Would Giroud be too ambitious? — Ben Broad (@JarnyBen) January 26, 2018

Rather have slimani to be fair then the danish kid — Rob Keenleyside (@Robkeenleyside9) January 26, 2018

Be it Slimani or Jorgensen- either would be underwhelming! — gee singh (@geesingh1) January 26, 2018

Slimani hasnt really done anything in prem hense why he cant really get a start for liecester. I think johannsen is a risk but would rather sign him.... proven or not ... look what cisse did for us. — Danny townsley (@danny_direct) January 26, 2018

It's fair to say the reaction is mixed should Slimani make the move to Newcastle, although there would be space in the team if Aleksander Mitrovic signs for fellow Premier League side Brighton.

Slimani is not the only striker that Rafael Benitez's side have been linked with in recent days, as Feyenoord's Nicolai Jorgensen is another striker Newcastle have strong interest in, although the Dutch side want at least €25m for the 27-year-old Dane.