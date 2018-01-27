PHOTO: Arsenal Ace Roasts Piers Morgan Over TV Host's Dull Donald Trump Sycophancy

As an avid and outspoken Arsenal fan, journalist and TV presenter Piers Morgan always has something to say about his beloved Gunners.

Whether it's moaning about Arsene Wenger or investment, the Good Morning host isn't shy of offering his opinions to anyone who will listen - including USA President Donald Trump.

Morgan conducted an interview with the much-maligned head of the US this week for ITV News and, as part of the latter's agreement to talk to Morgan, was presented with an Arsenal shirt by the reporter after the meeting.

*WORLD EXCLUSIVE*

The moment I invite President Trump to be Arsenal's new manager - because he'd build a strong defensive wall, have an attacking philosophy & want to win big trophies at all costs.

See his hilarious response on Sunday night, ITV, 10pm. #TrumpMorgan pic.twitter.com/pVZdFD6N0J — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 26, 2018

Taking to Twitter afterwards, Morgan tried to make a joke about the exchange to his followers, but his supposedly humorous anecdote didn't go down well with most people - including one aggrieved current Arsenal star:

Hope he said no 🙄 https://t.co/EDRyiap4ni — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) January 26, 2018

Yep, Hector Bellerin's abrasive answer was enough to throw so much shade Morgan's way, and the full-back was rightly praised for his savage reply by plenty of supporters:

Ahh always rated you Hector. Best wing back in the league 💉 — 👍 (@xzadios99) January 26, 2018

From a Spurs fan to an Arsenal player that’s the best thing I have read on twitter for some time! — Quinny🤫 (@Quinny306) January 26, 2018

Nothing but respect for my left back — addy 🐝 (@spamduster) January 26, 2018

(You may also be interested in Arsenal Told to Pay £27m for West Brom Contract Rebel as Deadline Day Looms Into View)



Bellerin's response is likely to be down to Trump's desire to build a wall that separates the USA from Mexico where Spanish is the main language - the same words and phrases used in Bellerin's home nation.

Still, it's hilarious to see the right wing-back smack Morgan down into his rightful place!

