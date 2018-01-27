Unai Emery has responded to growing media speculation that Real Madrid want to prise world-record signing Neymar away from Paris Saint-Germain.

The boss of the French giants was quoted by the Mirror as he offered his opinion on the news that his superstar was unhappy with life in Paris and wanted to move back to La Liga with Los Blancos.

Reports on Thursday had perpetuated the story that the £200m summer arrival was tired of the standard of refereeing in Ligue 1 and had been left shocked by jeers from PSG fans after he prevented Edinson Cavani from eclipsing Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goalscoring record by nabbing a penalty of the Uruguayan.

That led to speculation that Real wanted Neymar to move back to Spain as they weighed up a £220m move for the Brazil international.

Emery, however, stated that Neymar would be staying put at Parc de Prince and backed the forward to become the biggest player in world football with PSG.

He said: "Neymar will become the best player in the world and he will be here at Paris St Germain, I am sure."

Real president Florentino Perez has apparently made Neymar his number one priority for the forthcoming summer transfer window as he looks to usher in a new Galactico era at Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Real would be forced to really test PSG's resolve by tabling a new world record bid for Neymar, and the Qatari-backed club would have no reason to sell due to the deep pockets of owners Qatar Sports Investments.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has alleged that Neymar would be allowed to depart if he helped the club achieve a first ever Champions League trophy this season, but whether that is true remains to be seen.

Neymar, who has missed the past two matches against Lyon and Guingamp through injury, has plundered 24 goals and 16 assists in just 23 matches so far this season for PSG.