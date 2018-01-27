Watford Given Injury Boost as Tom Cleverley and Younes Kaboul Return to First Team Training

By 90Min
January 27, 2018

Watford have been handed an injury boost ahead of the final months of the Premier League season as both Tom Cleverley and Younes Kaboul have returned to training, as reported by the clubs official website.

Kaboul has resumed first team training for the first time since September, while Cleverley has returned after a short spell out after suffering a small tweak to his hamstring. 

Further good news for Hornets fans is that Will Hughes, Miguel Britos and Kiko Femenia are all progressing well following assessments on their injuries. All three players are commencing pitch rehabilitation, with Hughes set to return to full training in the next two weeks.

Hughes, like Cleverley, picked up a hamstring injury back in November and is yet to feature for Watford this year. Also returning to training after a small setback is defender Craig Cathcart.

Ex-Chelsea man Nathaniel Chalobah is continuing his rehabilitation from a knee operation at St.George's Park and will soon return to the Hornets' training ground.

Watford are yet to make a signing in the January window, however with their current injury crisis it would come as no surprise to see new manager Javi Gracia dip into the transfer market and bring in some new recruits.

Up next for Watford is a trip to St. Mary's to face Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup, and the Hornets will be confident heading into the game after they already beat the Saints 2-0 at the same venue this season.

