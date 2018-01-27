Yeovil's Twitter Account Roasts Man Utd's Debutant Alexis Sanchez After FA Cup Clash

By 90Min
January 27, 2018

Yeovil's official Twitter account hilariously took aim at Manchester United debutant Alexis Sanchez after the Chile international was given the Man of the Match award following the club's fourth round FA Cup clash. 

Sanchez's performance during the Red Devils' 0-4 victory on Friday seemed to divide opinion dependent on which side of the fence you sit. The 29-year-old lit up the attacking end of the pitch with two assists, but was jeered by opposition fans after numerous losses of possession. 

Whilst Sanchez received plaudits from various pundits and former players, it was clear as day that Yeovil were not as impressed by the 29-year-old's performance at Huish Park, and they were sure to let the Twitterverse know about it. 


Their post read: "#Alexis7 is announced as man of the match. Not sure who picked it but that's a commercially-driven decision if ever there was one!" 


The tweet at the conclusion of the game was mirrored by the reception Sanchez received at the home of the League Two side as boos were aimed at the former Arsenal man, with chants emanating from the stands of "what a waste of money" and "you dropped a tenner, Alexis."

An unwelcoming atmosphere did little to deter Sanchez as his forward impetus and lively performance helped propel United into the fifth round of the FA Cup - a competition he won on two occasions with the Gunners. 


With his first appearance for his new side under his belt, Sanchez will no doubt be set to start his first Premier League match for Jose Mourinho's side when the club make the trip to Wembley to face Tottenham on Wednesday. 

