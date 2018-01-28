Alan Pardew Hails West Brom's Positive Performance in Heated Critique of VAR System

West Brom advanced to the fifth round of the FA cup on Saturday night after they put three past a down trodden Liverpool side in a VAR filled affair.

Despite Roberto Firmino's opener, West Brom went in at half time with a lead of three goals to one and held through the second half to see the game out at 3-2 after Mo Salah found the net in the second half.

After the match Alan Pardew praised his team for their positive style of play, but was quick to get into the nitty gritty that is the new VAR system.

The new technology stopped the flow of play on numerous occasions and sometimes for more that four minutes at a time and played a crucial role in deciding the final scoreline.

Pardew said, as the Express & Star reports:

"We'll take confidence from the win, we'll look back on the tape and take the good stuff that we did going forward.

"It's hard to know where to start, you guys are all experienced reporters, you were all here, I don't think that's what you want to see going forward.

"If you're a Liverpool fan or a West Brom fan, firstly there's no communication from the referee to us like in the NFL when they give you a call 'ok we're going to go to VAR'.

"'Is it a foul? We're going to look at that.' We didn't know what the decision was, why it was being stopped.

"They reversed the (Craig) Dawson goal which I think if it wasn't for the system would never have been disallowed in any league game for offside.

"The fourth official told me it was offside, that was a surprise, from a corner. Ok, I've looked at it, it's really marginal.

" There's a question there, are we going to start taking goals away from the entertainment of the game on those slight margins, that's a worry.''

The Baggies now look to their crunch tie with league leaders Man City who are currently 12 points clear at the top. Pardew's men are doing much better since the departure of Tony Pulis with only one loss in their last five.