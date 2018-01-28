Ander Herrera Believes Manchester United Now Have the Firepower to Battle for Every Trophy

By 90Min
January 28, 2018

Manchester United's Ander Herrera believes that his side now have the fight to battle for trophies this season. United booked their place in the FA Cup's fifth-round after drumming Yeovil Town 4-0. Herrera opened up the proceedings with the opening goal of the game, again scoring in the very same fixture and same ground three seasons prior. 

After the game, the Spaniard spoke to MUTV about the club's hunger for titles. He said: “We have won the FA Cup two seasons ago and last season we won three trophies, so this club is about titles, and we are not going to give any competition away, we are going to fight for everything.”


The 28-year-old also reserved special praise for the club's new high-profile signing, Alexis Sanchez. Sanchez made his United debut since his January move from Arsenal and performed well enough to pick up the man of the match award, also well enough to draw out compliments from his Spanish teammate.

-/GettyImages

Herrera added: “Alexis played very well, but what I like from him is the way he fights when he or the team lose the ball. He is ready to be the first defender of the team, so that is going to be very important for us. 


“Of course we know his quality is going to be amazing for us, but the way he fights, the way he defends, I really like."


With the acquisition of Sanchez, Herrera feels buoyant that United now have the great firepower to embark on their search for trophies. However, the club will have to switch gears as they travel to Wembley for their next game, where they'll take on Tottenham in the Premier League on Wednesday evening. 

