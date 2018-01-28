Barcelona Legends Set to Take on Juventus Counterparts in Heated Clash in Mumbai

Ever wanted to see your favourite players from the past play against each other in an all-star legends game? Well, Barcelona and Juventus are doing just that.

Barcelona have announced that their formidable legends team will be taking on a similar Juventus side within a friendly fixture on the 17th February. This fixture will take place within Mumbai, India and the kick-off will be at 7:00pm local time.

The purpose of this legends team is to help promote the Barcelona brand across the world. The team has already played in Mozambique, where they defeated the Mambas legends. Therefore, the team is set to travel to another continent to help develop the interest within football and Barcelona in other areas of the world.

In addition to this, this legends side helps honour the outstanding players who have represented the club and who have brought great success during their time in Catalonia. Furthermore, this team consists of footballing greats such as Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Edgar Davids and many more.

The veteran side have achieved a mixed set of results within recent times, these include a 2-2 with Manchester United legends, a 3-2 defeat to Hristo Stoichkov and friends and a 1-0 victory over Mambas legends as previously mentioned.

The Juventus legends will not be easy competition for the Blaugrana, as the likes of Pavel Nedved may feature for David Trezeguet's side.

However, these two sides meeting with provide an exciting match up as the players of the past can demonstrate that they still know a thing or two about the beautiful game they once played.