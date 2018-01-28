Bernardo Silva Reveals Old Dressing Room Nickname and Why He's Happy With His Squad Role at Man City

By 90Min
January 28, 2018

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has spoken realistically about his current situation, and insisted he is happy with his squad role.

The Portugal international is in his first season with City following a £4 summer move from Monaco, but has been unable to nail down a starting berth thus far.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Bernardo has had a hard time breaking into the side because teammates in his position such as Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling have been having red-hot seasons.

The 23-year-old can also operate centrally, but the midfield trident of Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva have been simply indispensable to Pep Guardiola.

It has meant Bernardo has had to make do with somewhat limited playing time, but he has insisted he's more than happy with that at the moment. He told the Mirror: "When you come into a new club, you always want to make a big impact.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"But I knew that signing for a big club like City meant I would have to fight hard because I would be in a squad with so many great players.

"When I look at the team and the way we have been playing this season, I know I cannot expect the coach to make a lot of changes. In the middle Kevin [De Bruyne] and David [Silva] are having ­amazing seasons. Then there is [Raheem] Sterling and [Leroy] Sane playing out wide and scoring so many great goals."

Bernardo, who says he used to be known as 'Messizinho' whilst coming through the ranks at Benfica, has plenty of time on his side to mark his true mark at the Etihad Stadium, with fans viweing his as the natural successor to namesake David Silva.

