Jurgen Klopp Interested in Signing Monaco Winger Keita Balde as Coutinho Replacement

By 90Min
January 28, 2018

Liverpool have been linked with a number of players since Coutinho's £142m departure, with the likes of Thomas Lemar and Riyad Mahrez being linked with a move to Anfield. However, it is believed that Jurgen Klopp has identified the player that he wants to replace the tricky Brazilian. 

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

The Daily Star have reported that the German manager has turned his attentions to Balde Keita, as his fellow Monaco team-mate, Thomas Lemar, was valued at £90m which was considered too much for the Reds. 

Keita, 22, only signed for AS Monaco last summer, joining for £30m from Lazio. However, Liverpool will be facing some competition, as it is reported that Napoli are interested within the winger's services. 

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

Furthermore, it is likely that Keita will move on in the near future. AS Monaco's sporting director, Michael Emenalo, is in charge of the financial dealings of the club such as buying and selling players. 

He has been instructed to buy players at a low cost to eventually sell them at a large profit. With the likes of Bernardo Silva, Bakayoko and Mbappe leaving under these circumstances and it is likely Keita will do too. 

The Senegalese winger has certainly impressed within his short stay in the south of France, scoring five goals and assisting nine this season. 

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Therefore, the 22-year-old will look to continue to impress as Monaco prepare for a top of the table clash against Marseille. 

