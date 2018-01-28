Jurgen Klopp Points the Finger at Liverpool Defence: 'That's Not How it Should Be'

Liverpool were shot out of this year's FA Cup in a fourth round tie at home to West Brom who played excellently, scoring three goals to Liverpool's two.

The game proved to be an enthralling watch, especially in the first half which saw the new VAR system being deployed on three separate occasions, adding at least four minutes of extra time before the break.

FT Liverpool 2-3 West Brom



After a remarkable game at Anfield, Liverpool are OUT of the #FACup.



In Klopp's post-match interview, he refused to blame the VAR system for his team's fortunes and instead insisted his players had enough to win the game, but just didn't perform when it mattered.

The Liverpool manager said, as reported by the Express:

"It's obvious what we did wrong in these situations, the second goal was just, wow, really bad defending from the whole group. That's not how defending should be.

"We didn't use the chance on the penalty and then their third goal must be off-side. What can you do?''

He then went on to emphasise how their poor start, despite scoring first, put them in an awkward position and how they were then unable to perform how they wanted to, always chasing the game. He continued:

"We had to show character in the second-half. We chased the game and maybe scored the second goal too late. When you start how we did you cannot play your best football game.

"They tried to save some time - which was normal - and in the end, West Brom deserve it because they scored three goals and we only scored two. They did well and fought with passion. But we have only ourselves to blame."

Liverpool have now lost two games on the bounce and find themselves out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup and are not viewed as real contenders in either the Champions or Premier League.

They now look to their Tuesday night league game away to Huddersfield as a means to restore some pride and get back to winning ways.