Juventus Reach Serie A Summit as Boss Massimiliano Allegri Warns They Are Still to Hit Top Form

By 90Min
January 28, 2018

Two second half goals from Sami Khedira and Gonzalo Higuain were enough for Juventus to eventually defeat nine-man Chievo at their Stadio Marc'Antionio Bentegodi on Saturday night. The win made sure that Le Zebre now move two points clear of long term leaders Napoli, at the top of Serie A, who play Bologna at home on Sunday afternoon. 

Juventus continued on their fabulous run and their latest league victory - their 6th in the last 7 games - ensured their unbeaten record in all competitions continued which now stretches to an incredible 21 matches.

Even prior to Chievo being down to nine men with Samuel Bastien and Fabrizio Cacciatore's dismissals, Allegri's side were in control of the contest, although a little laboured in their approach at times. 

Wojciech Szczęsny was a bystander for much of the match in Juve's goal, as they probed and teased the determined home side until they finally relented to Khedira's powerful strike in 67th minute. 

(You may also be interested in Chievo 0-2 Juventus: Juventus reach Serie A summit after hard fought win over Chievo's 9 men)

Speaking to the club's official website after the contest Juventus' manager Allegri said: “We had to work hard for it because Chievo's movement was really good today.

“We didn't get at them enough in the first half and they were happy to sit back and wait for us. We were beaten to the ball too many times and we seemed desperate to break the deadlock, but you have to keep your heads in games like this.

Dino Panato/GettyImages

“We shifted the ball around too slowly and that made it easy for Chievo to get themselves into position. In the second half, once they'd gone down to nine men it became a lot easier, although we still weren't spreading play out much, as we should have been.

"We're not in top form at the moment but we need to up the tempo instead of just playing the ball sideways.”

Juve are next in action on Tuesday night as they travel to play Atalanta in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi final hoping to maintain their impressive sequence of results. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters