Kevin De Bruyne Reveals Fatigue Could Rule Him Out of the World Cup with City Eyeing the Quadruple

January 28, 2018

According to  The Sun, Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has revealed fears that the tolls of the 2017/18 campaign could leave the Belgian too fatigued to play at this summer’s World Cup.

De Bruyne has been a vital cog in City’s side this season, with an impressive nine goals and 13 assists spanning across all competitions.

The 26-year-old’s performances have been instrumental in leading City to the top of the Premier League, as well as steering the Sky Blues on course to complete the coveted quadruple this season.

However, De Bruyne - who has made 37 appearances this season for club and country - has revealed that his current workload with City could see himself too tired to represent Belgium in Russia this summer.

Reported by the Sun, De Bruyne said: ''Of course there’s some tiredness, but we go on.

''If I feel less in June, before the World Cup, I’ll be honest with the manager. I’ll tell him someone has to take my place.''

This will be welcome news for Gareth Southgate’s men, with England and Belgium both being drawn in Group G, along with Panama and Tunisia.

In other news, it would seem that City are on the verge of purchasing Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte, with reports suggesting that the Frenchman has just passed his medical.

City boss Guardiola had been monitoring former Manchester United centre-half Jonny Evans, but decided to opt for Laporte due to his age and technique.

The Frenchman will become City’s club-record signing, with the fee rumoured to be around £57m.

City are also said to be close to purchasing Shakhtar Donetsk’s Brazilian midfielder Fred, though it is understood that the youngster will play the remainder of the season in Ukraine. 

