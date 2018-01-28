Mauricio Pochettino Admits Disappointment at Spurs' Lack of Fight Following FA Cup Draw

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino admitted that he was disappointed with his side's lack of fight, after they were held to a 1-1 draw by League Two side Newport County at Rodney Parade.

Newport deservedly opened the scoring in the 37th minute through Pádraig Amond's headed finish. Spurs, whose last trophy triumph was the League Cup in 2008, were lacklustre throughout, but Harry Kane's 82nd minute equaliser spared their blushes and the tie will now be replayed at Wembley.

🗣️ Mauricio gives his take on today's draw in Newport.#COYS pic.twitter.com/CnEbFNiuNS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 27, 2018

Speaking after the game, Pochettino was disappointed with the performance, but relieved at the result.

“The FA Cup is magic and in the end, we're happy we can go to a replay because the first half wasn't good, very disappointing, and now it's another game to play between (our Premier League games against) Liverpool and Arsenal, but it's an opportunity to stay in the competition,” he told Tottenham's official website.

“I was so disappointed, and disappointed not because we didn’t play so well, only that we didn’t match them in motivation, in fight," the Argentine admitted.

Full credit to Newport made it a difficult afternoon for us but we're still in the hat for the next round. #COYS #THFC #FACup pic.twitter.com/sCQn0Umzez — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 27, 2018

“In this type of game if you don’t fight first of all and you are not motivated to play well, it’s so easy to struggle.

“In the last 30 minutes we played well, created chances and deserved a draw.

“It was important not to lose and now we move on and prepare for the game against Manchester United.”

Tottenham will face Manchester United in the Premier League at Wembley on Wednesday. A win could take Pochettino's side above Liverpool and into fourth place.