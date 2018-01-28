Monaco Midfield Star Misses Second Game in a Row as Rumours of £90m Liverpool Switch Intensify

Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar has been left out of his team's squad for the second match in a row, as rumours of a £90m switch to Liverpool continue to intensify.

As reported by the Metro, the versatile French international has been left out of his side's match against Marseille, with the club claiming his absence is due to bruising to his thigh.

Liverpool remain long-term admirers of the tenacious winger, and his ability to play across the front-line makes him an ideal option for the Reds' relentless, attacking style of football.

The 22-year-old is one of the most highly-rated talents in France - a nation with such a wealth of burgeoning young footballers they could be a real dark horse for the World Cup 2018 in Russia this summer. Lemar played a pivotal part in Monaco's victorious Ligue 1 campaign last season - which saw the club scoop the title ahead of Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool are still searching for a replacement for Philippe Coutinho - who joined Barcelona for a British transfer record of £142m at the start of the January transfer window. With a huge amount of cash at his disposal, Reds boss Jürgen Klopp is bound to reinvest in a new creative talent.

The Reds crashed out of the FA Cup to West Bromwich Albion last night, slipping to a 3-2 defeat against Alan Pardew's plucky side. Liverpool will now focus on the Premier League and Champions League, as they look to secure a top four finish and progress as far as possible in the top-level European cup competition.

In other transfer news, Liverpool have reportedly told suitors they will have to pay at least £88m if they are to prize away star forward Mohamed Salah from the club this summer. The enigmatic Egyptian has been in dazzling form since joining the Merseyside club at the start of the season, and has scored 24 goals in 30 appearances.