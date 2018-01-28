Ndiaye Will Always Love You: Stoke Table £14m Bid for Wantaway Galatasaray Midfielder Badou Ndiaye

Stoke City are closing in on their third signing of the January transfer window after tabling a £14m bid for Galatasaray midfielder Badou Ndiaye, according to reports.





The 27-year-old was left out of the Turkish outfit's squad as they claimed victory over his former club Osmanlıspor 2-0 on Saturday, as the player continued to plead his exit case with the club's hierarchy.





Cimbom chiefs have claimed, via a club statement, that a number of sides are interested in securing the signature of the Senegal international, and according to Daily Telegraph journalist John Percy, the Potters are one of those.

Stoke have made a £14m bid for Galatasaray midfielder Badou Ndiaye. Still some work to do on it. Talks ongoing with New York City FC over a possible deal for Jack Harrison

"Badou Ndiaye has received offers from clubs overseas", Galatasaray stated, as quoted by the Daily Mail.





"Badou has been removed from the squad set to face Osmanlispor as he is currently distracted from his on field duties by the transfer talks."

Despite the player being removed from the Super Lig giants' squad, it is believed there is still work to do from Stoke's perspective in order to get the deal over the line.

It is also thought that fellow Premier League sides Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Newcastle United are also monitoring Ndiaye, as all three look to bolster their midfield this month.





However, the Dakar-born ball winner is not the only addition Paul Lambert is keen to make to his new side before the end of the winter window, with the Midlands outfit remaining in talks with New York City FC over a possible £3.25m swoop for homegrown winger Jack Harrison.





The 21-year-old, who was born in Stoke, made the move across the pond in 2013 after periods with Liverpool and Manchester United did not offer a breakthrough.