PSG Owner Insists Neymar Will Not Be Signing for Real Madrid Despite Ongoing Speculation

The president of Paris Saint-Germain has moved to deny any truth to reports that Neymar will leave the club to sign for Real Madrid.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi is growing tired of stories linking his prized asset away from the club, and has insisted he is '2000% certain' that the Brazil international will remain with the Ligue 1 leaders.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Neymar is enjoying a terrific first season with PSG, scoring 26 goals in all competitions already, including four in one game against Dijon recently.

But the winger's devastating form, coupled with reports of various fallouts with manager Unai Emery and teammate Edinson Cavani, have led to speculation that he is a transfer target of Real Madrid's.

He may be tearing it up on a personal note, but Neymar has been reported to have brought a negative influence to the dressing room, and has been accused of frustrating his teammates with the special privileges he supposedly receives.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Despite the continual furore over his antics though, Al-Khelaifi is confident he won't lose the player. He told L'Equipe (via Sky Sports): "When I listen [to the rumours], I smile because it is not true.

"We have Neymar, he is very happy here, he is happy to score. We signed five years here. It's been four months. I do not think he wants to leave.

"He is a fantastic player. There is a link between him and the fans.The link with Real? It makes me laugh when I listen to that. These are rumours. You ask me to answer rumours. Will he be there 100 per cent next season? Not 100 per cent, at 2000 per cent."

He was also booed by his own fans for taking a penalty against Dijon - he had already hit a hat-trick in the game and could have passed the ball to Cavani who was one shy of the club record at the time.

Real Madrid, 4-1 victors over Valencia on Saturday, are supposedly thinking about life after the 'BBC', with sub-par main man Cristiano Ronaldo notably turning 33 in a few days' time.

