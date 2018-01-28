Reports Claim Man Utd Officials Have Met With the Agent of Napoli Star to Discuss Potential Move

Manchester United have held talks with Napoli star Jorginho's agent about a possible deal to bring the midfielder to Old Trafford.

The January transfer window closes on Wednesday meaning clubs are now scrambling to get players in, but Manchester United are supposedly thinking about setting up a deal for the summer.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

Fresh from signing Alexis Sanchez as part of a swap deal to take Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Arsenal, the Red Devils are considering bolstering their midfield, with Marouane Fellaini out of contract in the summer.

Michael Carrick will also hang up his boots at the end of the season, meaning there is very much a demand for a new central midfielder and Jorginho has been sounded out as a possible signing.

Italian outlet Rai Sport (via the MEN) reckon United officials have been in contact with the player's agent about securing his services ahead of next season.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Jorginho has been a mainstay for Napoli this term, scoring twice and assisting three times in Serie A so far. He is a vital cog providing defensive discipline in the Partenopei's attacking machine and it is little wonder big clubs are starting to sniff around.

United have also been linked with a move for another Serie A midfielder in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Lazio star is rapidly becoming hot property, and is seemingly very much another option for the Red Devils.

Other names linked with a move to United in the past few days are Borussia Dortmund trio Christian Pulisic, Julian Weigl and Marc Bartra.

