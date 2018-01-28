Tottenham Handed Huge Boost With Paulo Dybala Set to Miss Both Champions League Legs

Tottenham have received a welcome piece of news that Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala is set to miss both legs of the teams' Champions League last 16 clash.

Spurs travel to Italy for the first leg on February 13, and they will definitely fancy their chances of getting a positive result with the Bianconeri unable to call on Dybala, who has a muscle injury.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The Argentine suffered the issue in early January and was supposed to be out for up to 40 days as reported by the Mirror, but he is now looking at a slightly longer spell on the sidelines, much to the joy of Tottenham.

Dybala had been in fine form this season before the injury, scoring 14 goals in 14 starts and assisting three times. He had certainly stepped up a gear from last season, and his loss will undoubtedly be Spurs' gain.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Juve are also currently without former Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado, who could be looking at surgery for a groin injury he picked up recently, meaning Douglas Costa could be in line to start in a three-pronged attack with Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Manzukic next month.

On Cuadrado, manager Max Allegri said: "He will have to undergo surgery to overcome his injury, if required."

Juventus recorded a 2-0 away victory over Chievo on Saturday to keep alive their hopes of winning a seventh straight Serie A title - they are currently top of the pile, but Napoli can return to the summit on Sunday with victory over Bologna.

