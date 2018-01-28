West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku Issues Apology on Social Media After 'Despicable' Spitting Incident

By 90Min
January 28, 2018

West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku has issued an apology on twitter, after being sent-off for spitting at an opponent during his sides' 2-0 loss to Wigan in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Frenchmen reacted to a fairly innocuous challenge from Wigan's Nick Powell at the start of the second half with the ignominious action, and was duly dismissed. 

His manager David Moyes later declared the act 'despicable' and confirmed the club would sanction the player themselves, alongside the certain ban the 24-year-old receive from the FA.

While the left sided winger/wingback cannot undo what he has done, his apology seemed genuine enough, and he appeared to accept all the repercussions that are destined to come his way. 

He conceded his sadness at having let his teammates, manager and coaching staff down, as well as the fans and board of West Ham. 

He also declared what his manager David Moyes had previously voiced, that it had been out of character, and supported this by confirming it was the first red card of his career.

While there is never any excuse for such egregious actions on a football pitch, the incident demonstrated the growing frustrations that are brewing at the club.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Despite residing in 11th in the Premier League, United are only four points above the relegation zone, and fans have been imploring owners David Sullivan and David Gold to make fresh additions on social media and in person, in the face of their relatively shallow, and recently struggling team.

Earlier this month, Leeds forward Samu Saiz was also convicted of spitting at a player in their eventual defeat to Newport County in the same competition, and accepted a six game ban.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters