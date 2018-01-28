West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku Issues Apology on Social Media After 'Despicable' Spitting Incident

West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku has issued an apology on twitter, after being sent-off for spitting at an opponent during his sides' 2-0 loss to Wigan in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Frenchmen reacted to a fairly innocuous challenge from Wigan's Nick Powell at the start of the second half with the ignominious action, and was duly dismissed.

His manager David Moyes later declared the act 'despicable' and confirmed the club would sanction the player themselves, alongside the certain ban the 24-year-old receive from the FA.

While the left sided winger/wingback cannot undo what he has done, his apology seemed genuine enough, and he appeared to accept all the repercussions that are destined to come his way.

He conceded his sadness at having let his teammates, manager and coaching staff down, as well as the fans and board of West Ham.

He also declared what his manager David Moyes had previously voiced, that it had been out of character, and supported this by confirming it was the first red card of his career.

While there is never any excuse for such egregious actions on a football pitch, the incident demonstrated the growing frustrations that are brewing at the club.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Despite residing in 11th in the Premier League, United are only four points above the relegation zone, and fans have been imploring owners David Sullivan and David Gold to make fresh additions on social media and in person, in the face of their relatively shallow, and recently struggling team.

Earlier this month, Leeds forward Samu Saiz was also convicted of spitting at a player in their eventual defeat to Newport County in the same competition, and accepted a six game ban.

