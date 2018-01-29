Antonio Conte Hails Chelsea Striker After Comfortable FA Cup Win Against Newcastle

Antonio Conte gave special praise to Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi after his two goals helped the Blues cruise to the fifth round of the FA Cup against Newcastle, as reported by the Daily Star.

Batshuayi, whose future at Chelsea has been uncertain this transfer window, scored a brace in the first half to ensure his team were in the pot for the fifth round draw.

David Ramos/GettyImages

After a beautiful pass from Pedro to Hazard who laid the ball for the striker, he made no mistake into tapping it into the back of the net. The second goal came with a slice of luck but still flew past goalkeeper Karl Darlow. But Conte expressed how happy he was with the striker.

''First of all, I’m very happy for him. Then for the team, because we won the game and we’re through to the next round. To score for a striker is very important for their confidence.

''We are doing a great job trying to improve his capacity. He is a player with a great potential, but he is a young player. He has been working with us for one-and-a-half years and he has improved tactically."

Conte made it clear what his role at Chelsea Football Club is after the victory. "As I said before, my job is to try and improve every single player. We are doing a great job trying to improve his capacity. He is a player with a great potential. But he is a young player."

Conte's praise comes after the comments he made that the Belgian international can go out on loan if another striker arrives, reported in The Sun.

Michy Batshuayi has now scored more FA Cup goals (5) for Chelsea under Antonio Conte than any other player.



Michy Batshuayi has now scored more FA Cup goals (5) for Chelsea under Antonio Conte than any other player.

Batshuayi has been on form for his team in the FA Cup with 5 of his 10 goals this season coming in only 8 FA Cup matches.

Chelsea hope to continue their winning streak in their midweek fixture against Bournemouth on Wednesday night.