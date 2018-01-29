Antonio Conte Hails Chelsea Striker After Comfortable FA Cup Win Against Newcastle

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

Antonio Conte gave special praise to Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi after his two goals helped the Blues cruise to the fifth round of the FA Cup against Newcastle, as reported by the  Daily Star.

Batshuayi, whose future at Chelsea has been uncertain this transfer window, scored a brace in the first half to ensure his team were in the pot for the fifth round draw. 

David Ramos/GettyImages

After a beautiful pass from Pedro to Hazard who laid the ball for the striker, he made no mistake into tapping it into the back of the net. The second goal came with a slice of luck but still flew past goalkeeper Karl Darlow. But Conte expressed how happy he was with the striker. 

''First of all, I’m very happy for him. Then for the team, because we won the game and we’re through to the next round. To score for a striker is very important for their confidence.

''We are doing a great job trying to improve his capacity. He is a player with a great potential, but he is a young player. He has been working with us for one-and-a-half years and he has improved tactically."

Conte made it clear what his role at Chelsea Football Club is after the victory. "As I said before, my job is to try and improve every single player. We are doing a great job trying to improve his capacity. He is a player with a great potential. But he is a young player."

Conte's praise comes after the comments he made that the Belgian international can go out on loan if another striker arrives, reported in The Sun

Batshuayi has been on form for his team in the FA Cup with 5 of his 10 goals this season coming in only 8 FA Cup matches.

Chelsea hope to continue their winning streak in their midweek fixture against Bournemouth on Wednesday night. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters