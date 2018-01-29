Arsenal Fans Rue Missed Opportunity With Serge Gnabry After Youngster Impresses for Hoffenheim

Arsenal fans have called for the club to re-sign German starlet Serge Gnabry, following some impressive performances over in the Bundesliga.

The 22-year-old midfielder began his career at Arsenal making his professional debut in September 2012, but left the Gunners in 2016 and is now playing on loan for Hoffenheim ahead of a return to parent club Bayern Munich in the summer.

Gnabry was on target for the German side in their 5-2 defeat to Bayern Munich on Saturday and grabbed his third goal of the season, after just 12 minutes.

Despite defeat to the German champions, Gnabry's performances have caught the eye in recent weeks particularly among Arsenal fans on social media.

One tweet read: "Selling Szczesny and Gnabry could come back to haunt us for a very long time, both have been superb since they left the club!"

Gnabry giving Bayern all sort of problems in the first 20 minutes yet the clown we have as a manager thinks he isn’t good enough to play for us, ffss. — KB (@CreativeMesut) January 27, 2018

So to be clear. Wenger kicked out the natural ability, pace, power, strength of the likes of Szczesny, Gnabry, Perez, Ox, Alexis and kept the inability of the likes of Welbeck, Ramsey, Iwobi, Bellerin and Cech



Great — MentalHealthWarrior (@GoonerTiliDie19) January 24, 2018

I would rly love to have gnabry as a backup to mikhi or ozil in our formation, sadly instead we have welbeck — AFC•Stevo24 (@steven24top) January 27, 2018

Gnabry scoring at the Allianz. Meanwhile pic.twitter.com/R2cyuwbQtP — #NoMasChenko (@IH1525) January 27, 2018

Serge gnabry is an absolute baller — Brincat (@tombrincat128) January 27, 2018

How is Arsenal letting go of Gnabry for £5 million not bigger news? — Sam (@COYBSam) January 27, 2018

Gnabry made only nine appearances for the Gunners in the Premier League in three seasons before spending time out on loan at West Brom.

He moved to Germany in 2016 joining Werder Bremen before moving to Hoffenheim on loan for the 2017/18 season.