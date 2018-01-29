Barcelona Youth Star Sergio Gomez Set for Dortmund Move After €3m Clause Is Activated

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

Borussia Dortmund are closing in on the signing of Barcelona youth star Sergio Gomez, with the player expected to travel to Germany on Monday in order to complete his move, according to reports. 

The 17-year-old caught the eye of the Signal Iduna Park chiefs during the Under-17 World Cup during the summer, picking up the 'Silver Ball' accolade for his performances, second only to 'Golden Ball' winner and England and Manchester City starlet Phil Foden. 

The highly thought of midfielder's current deal at the Camp Nou is set to expire this summer, however, according to El Periodico, the BVB hierarchy are keen to secure their transfer target before then due to Arsenal's also reported interest. 

The report claims that Dortmund will be forced to pay around €3m (£2.6m) in order to activate Gomez's release clause, a seemingly small sum when putting the player's potential talent into perspective. 

According to RAC 1's Joan Maria Pou, the teenage sensation will travel to the Bundesliga giants on Monday in order to finalise a four-and-a-half-year deal, and despite being labelled a hot prospect, it is thought BVB boss Peter Stoger is keen to implement him into his first-team squad as soon as possible. 

"Dortmund will pay the €3m release clause of La Masia player Sergio Gómez (17). The German team has promised him first team football - he travels to Germany tomorrow," the journalist tweeted.

Dortmund have become a European stable for youth talent in recent times, with Alexander Isak and Christian Pulisic just two players of note currently within their ranks, and now it seems they are closing in on landing yet another star of the future in Gomez. 

