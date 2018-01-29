Brighton Sign Leicester Striker Leonardo Ulloa on Loan Until the End of the Season

Brighton have signed Leicester striker Leonardo Ulloa on loan until the end of the season.

The Argentinian spent a year-and-a-half at the AMEX before moving to the Foxes, helping them avoid relegation in his first season before winning the Premier League during the 2015-16 campaign.

However, his role at the King Power Stadium has diminished in the last two years and he has made just six appearances in all competitions this season.

Ulloa's return to the south coast bolsters Chris Hughton's striking options, with the 31-year-old joining Glenn Murray, Tomer Hemed, Jurgen Locadia and Sam Baldock as potential forward choices.

Hughton told the club's website: "We’re delighted to welcome Leo back to the club. He’s scored goals at Premier League level and will further strengthen our attacking options.





"I wasn’t here during his first spell at the club, but I know he was very well thought of by all concerned, including the club’s supporters.





"He’s achieved a great deal since he left, including winning a Premier League title, and his experience at this level will be hugely beneficial to us.

"Albion fans will know all about him - he’s a physical striker that holds the ball up well, and he’s capable of scoring goals, which we hope he will continue to do back here."





Ulloa joined Brighton in January 2013 in a deal worth around £2m and scored 26 goals in 58 appearances for the Seagulls.