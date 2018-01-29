Chelsea Given Green Light Over £35m Olivier Giroud Deal If Arsenal Secure Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea are edging ever closer to solving their striker conundrum as Arsenal's Olivier Giroud could be set for a north to west London switch should other moves be completed, according to reports.

The Blues have been linked with everyone from Andy Carroll and Peter Crouch to WWE's Braun Strowman, oh no wait, we started that rumour, but as of yet have had no success in finding their perfect plan b option.

2000 - Chelsea today became the first English top-flight side to field more than one player born in the 21st century in a single domestic match (Ethan Ampadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi). Youth. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 28, 2018

The Stamford Bridge chiefs were hopeful that they would be able to coax Roma frontman Edin Dzeko away from the Stadio Olimpico before Wednesday's deadline, however any potential deal appears to be dead following a break down in talks.

Following their struggles abroad, the Chelsea talent spotters have turned their attention back to the Premier League and have labelled Arsenal striker Giroud as their preferred target, and according to the Daily Mail, they could well be finally onto a winner.

The report claims that should the Gunners capture Borussia Dortmund troublemaker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the end of the month, they would be open to offloading the Frenchman to their inter-city rivals, as long as they reach their £35m valuation.

Said it before, will say it again - Letting Giroud go to Chelsea makes no sense. Even if Aubameyang comes in. Would be a totally baffling decision. Loyalty to the player shouldn’t come into it. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) January 28, 2018

While the 31-year-old's price tag is seemingly quite steep, especially considering he cannot even break into Arsene Wenger's XI, the super sub would be able to feature for the Blues in the Champions League, a much desired trait at this stage in the season.

Despite making just one starting appearance in the Premier League so far this term, Giroud has found the back of the net four times and was said to be of interest to Dortmund, although they now see Michy Batshuayi as a more cost effective option.