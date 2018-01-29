Chelsea Starlet Charly Musonda Arrives in Glasgow to Complete 18-Month Celtic Loan Deal

Chelsea youth ace Charly Musonda has arrived in Scotland ahead of his proposed 18-month loan deal to Glasgow Celtic, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has been a priority target for Brendan Rodgers and his Bhoys outfit for some time, with the Scottish Premier leaders courting the Blues throughout January in hope of landing their man.

BREAKING: @ChelseaFC forward Charly Musonda arrives in Glasgow ahead of proposed move to @CelticFC. #SSN pic.twitter.com/WjJqlV51jt — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 29, 2018

It was thought that the reigning Premier League champions initially had issue with the Hoops' proposed length of deal, with the Stamford Bridge chiefs keen for the player to return following the conclusion of this season.

However, according to The Sun, Celtic's offer to pay a significant portion of Musonda's wages as well as a loan fee has seemingly been enough to overcome those barriers.

What a cheery guy #Musonda is! In the Hoops soon enough hopefully!! HH #celticFC pic.twitter.com/upik4I3yix — McCando (@ElFizeeko) January 29, 2018

The Belgium Under-21 international recently put pen to paper on a new five-year deal with Chelsea, however has struggled to celebrate securing his long-term future with regular game time.

Despite featuring in Antonio Conte's plans and grabbing an assist during the Blues' 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month, the former Anderlecht youth star was dropped from the Italian's squad for the Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal four days later.

It’s going to be great seeing how Charly Musonda develops with his loan to Celtic.



Seen real talent come out of Celtic such as VVD.



Wish him the best. — ᴺᴷ7 (@NGoloFC) January 28, 2018

Musonda, who will be available for Celtic in their Europa League campaign when they tackle Zenit Saint Petersburg next month, will add some depth in attack at Parkhead, an area which has recently taken a blow due to the calf injury Leigh Griffths sustained during his side's 1-0 win over Hibernian on Saturday.

During his time in Scotland, Rodgers has created a reputation for developing youth talent, with Manchester City's Partick Roberts and 21-year-old star-striker Moussa Dembele both improving drastically under the Northern Irishman's watch; something which was surely in the minds of the Stamford Bridge chiefs when agreeing to the deal.