Crystal Palace Boss Roy Hodgson Interested in Reunion With West Brom Star Jake Livermore

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is reportedly interested in a reunion with West Brom star Jake Livermore as the former England manager looks to bring the midfielder to Selhurst Park before the end of the transfer window.

According to the Daily Mail, the Eagles are looking to strike a deal with West Brom for the midfielder before the deadline on Wednesday. Palace have already brought in a midfielder in Erdal Rakip from Benfica on loan until the end of the season, however they are still reportedly interested in bringing in another central midfielder.

It seems that Palace have turned their attention towards Livermore after their third bid for Lille midfielder Ibrahim Amadou was reportedly rejected by the French club. Hodgson gave Livermore his first senior international call up and his first appearance back in 2012, and clearly the Palace boss rates Livermore as a player.

It will be interesting to see if this deal goes ahead or not, and whether West Brom will be reluctant to sell Livermore who has only missed one game for the Baggies this season. As for Palace, with the added steal of Livermore in midfield they could well push away from the relegation dog fight and find themselves in mid-table by the end of May.

