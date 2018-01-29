Crystal Palace Have Third Bid for Lille Midfielder Ibrahim Amadou Rejected as Deadline Day Looms

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

Crystal Palace's loan with an option to buy offer for Lille midfielder Ibrahim Amadou has been turned down by the French side after they deemed the bid derisory, according to reports. 


The Eagles have been monitoring the 24-year-old for some time, with talks dating back to last year, and are thought to have had two bids in this transfer window rebuffed prior, one of £16m and the second in excess of that figure. 

The south London club were hoping that the physical presence of a personal representative in the shape of chairman Steve Parish would be enough to sway the negotiations in their favour, however, according to Sky Sports, that has not been the case. 


The report claims that the part-owner of Palace watched on from the stands as Amadou delivered yet another stand out display during Lille's 2-1 win over Strasbourg, and that the loan to buy offer was tabled shortly after. 

However, the Ligue 1 side were left less than impressed with the bid and deemed it unworthy of their consideration, despite Les Dogues' current worrying financial situation. 


The French outfit are in desperate need to raise €25m (£21.9m) following their breach of the country's Financial Fair Play regulations in order to avoid relegation to Ligue 2. 

It is thought that Lille see offloading Amadou as a way to recoup the majority of that money, with the club currently rating the midfielder at around £20m. 


However, with such monetary pressures on the lower league strugglers, Palace are confident they can secure their priority target before the transfer window closes on Wednesday for less than that. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters