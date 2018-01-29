Crystal Palace Have Third Bid for Lille Midfielder Ibrahim Amadou Rejected as Deadline Day Looms

Crystal Palace's loan with an option to buy offer for Lille midfielder Ibrahim Amadou has been turned down by the French side after they deemed the bid derisory, according to reports.





The Eagles have been monitoring the 24-year-old for some time, with talks dating back to last year, and are thought to have had two bids in this transfer window rebuffed prior, one of £16m and the second in excess of that figure.

🍻 2018 #CPFC 🦅 Beer Festival!



4 months to wait

2,500+ attendees

Ready for the next 100 beers



More info 👉 https://t.co/WKAgmSXEBL pic.twitter.com/D65CVHTjr6 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 25, 2018

The south London club were hoping that the physical presence of a personal representative in the shape of chairman Steve Parish would be enough to sway the negotiations in their favour, however, according to Sky Sports, that has not been the case.





The report claims that the part-owner of Palace watched on from the stands as Amadou delivered yet another stand out display during Lille's 2-1 win over Strasbourg, and that the loan to buy offer was tabled shortly after.

Crystal Palace in Lille today to watch Ibrahim Amadou. Man of the match v Strasbourg. Palace want loan deal. Lille need to raise £20m. Amadou defensive midfielder & centre back — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 28, 2018

However, the Ligue 1 side were left less than impressed with the bid and deemed it unworthy of their consideration, despite Les Dogues' current worrying financial situation.





The French outfit are in desperate need to raise €25m (£21.9m) following their breach of the country's Financial Fair Play regulations in order to avoid relegation to Ligue 2.

💥 And the answer is......Unlucky James! pic.twitter.com/On8AjMNMKy — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 28, 2018

It is thought that Lille see offloading Amadou as a way to recoup the majority of that money, with the club currently rating the midfielder at around £20m.





However, with such monetary pressures on the lower league strugglers, Palace are confident they can secure their priority target before the transfer window closes on Wednesday for less than that.