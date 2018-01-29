Diego Simeone Declares 'the Best Thing Is to Look at Ourselves' as Atleti Look to Close Gap on Barca

Diego Simeone has said his Atletico Madrid side are not focusing on the gap between themselves Barcelona after their 3-0 win over Las Palmas . They are simply focused on

performing well and finishing the season the best they can.

After being knocked out of the Copa Del Rey to Sevilla in the week, it was vital that Atletico got back to winning ways, and they did so with ease, despite initially being frustrated by strugglers Las Palmas.

The second placed club put on an impressive second half display with goals coming from Antoine Griezmann, Fernando Torres and Thomas Partey. Speaking to the club in relation to the victory, and also on closing the gap between themselves and Barcelona, Simeone said:

''Barcelona is far ahead. The best thing is to look at ourselves. It depends on us, having won today and finishing the season well.''





Without forwards Diego Costa and Kevin Gameiro Atletico were a weakened side, but still got the job done. Simeone was keen to mention this, saying:





''It was not an easy game for the start, for the circumstances, and the absence of Gameiro and Costa, The team resolved again a difficult moment. That is what I am taking from today's game. We are coming back from a very hard blow going out of the Copa del Rey.

''We are rebuilding continually, we could not sign last summer, now we have had to let some players leave this January. It has been like that all year.''

Atletico will be looking to follow up this victory with a win over Valencia in their next game. With just six points separating the two sides, it is a crucial game for Simeone's men.