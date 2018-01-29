Disappointed Rafael Benitez Believes Newcastle 'Were on Top' of Chelsea in First Half in FA Cup Loss

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez expressed his disappointment in losing against Chelsea in the FA Cup, but recognised the club can now maintain all focus on the Premier League.

Newcastle were defeated 3-0 at Stamford Bridge by Chelsea in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday with a brace from Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi and a beautiful free kick from Marcos Alonso.

Rafael Benitez disappointed with FA Cup loss at Chelsea https://t.co/sQZeKOoWvs #nufc #FACup — SportsMole Headlines (@SM_Headlines) January 28, 2018

Now knocked out of the FA Cup and only one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League, Benitez believed his side were unlucky to lose this match.

“In the first half we did very well,” Benitez said. “We had chances, we were on top of them and were in control of them.

"In the second half they were much better because they were 2-0 up and we were more open. We tried to put them under pressure but there was a difference of quality in some situations.





"The first half showed we wanted to stay in the competition.”

Newcastle pressed high in the first twenty minutes of the game and with sloppy possession from some Chelsea players, Newcastle had the first shot of the game.

"We made a mistake in the counter-attack for the first goal and after second goal we were unlucky. There is a big difference to play Chelsea at their home and be 2-0 down. Obviously very clear they have a lot of players to make the difference.

"I am pleased with the team in the first-half and disappointed we lost the game, now we concentrate on the league."

Benitez still hopeful over signings Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez repeated his hope that he will still be able to add to his squad during the transfer window following his side's 3-1 loss at Manchester City on Saturday evening. https://t.co/giNQvrNVdi — EPL News Sky Sports (@EPLnewsSKY) January 20, 2018

When asked about the transfer window, Benitez believes signing Kenedy on loan from Chelsea isn't enough and he will be trying "to do something" before the transfer window closes.





Newcastle face Burnley at St. James Park in a must-win fixture for the Magpies to keep their race for survival alive.