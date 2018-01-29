Former Brazil Striker Warley in 'Critical Condition' After Being Stabbed in Robbery

Former Brazil international Warley is in critical condition after being stabbed during a robbery in his homeland, Globoesporte have reported.

The 39-year-old was attacked while in his car, and a video later emerged in which he fled the scene and pleaded for help.

The footage also showed dark stains emerging on his t-shirt, and he was quickly rushed to hospital by a friend.

Ex-seleção brasileira, Grêmio e Palmeiras, Warley é esfaqueado em assalto na Paraíba https://t.co/CGOAeC49cJ pic.twitter.com/I8m4pPPT9a — globoesportecom (@globoesportecom) January 26, 2018

Warley was immediately operated on, but remains in critical condition.

It has since been reported that the ex-Udinese player suffered two knife wounds to the back.





His phone was stolen and he was stabbed as he fled the two assailants. They attempted to flee in his car but it was left at the scene.

Images have emerged of the seat of his car, which appeared to have been slashed in the attack.

Vídeo mostra o ex-atacante Warley sendo socorrido após ser esfaqueado; assista https://t.co/egDsuJylYe pic.twitter.com/6z5pbTCByi — globoesportecom (@globoesportecom) January 26, 2018

Warley was reportedly assaulted while waiting at a traffic light near his house in the Joao Pessoa district.





He retired from football last year and is currently working as a director at Rio de Janeiro club Botafogo.





Warley began his playing career with Coritiba in 1997 before moving to Italy two years later. He later returned to Brazil, where he stayed for the majority of the remainder of his career.

He earned his four caps for the Brazilian national team in 1999 as part of the side that played in the Confederations Cup.