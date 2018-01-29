Former West Ham Goalkeeper Shaka Hislop Tips Jonny Evans to Make Arsenal Switch

Former Portsmouth and West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has tipped Arsenal as the favourites to sign the West Brom defender Jonny Evans.

Speaking on ESPN FC during their coverage of Evans' current club West Brom's FA Cup tie at Liverpool on Saturday, Hislop said: "I thought he would have gone to Manchester City. They’ve set their sights elsewhere to Laporte.

Arsenal still want Jonny Evans - but will refuse to pay West Brom's £20million asking price for defenderhttps://t.co/xXPcUjrdWo pic.twitter.com/IEy2feOeVa — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 29, 2018

"I think this makes a lot of sense. Right now you have Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal playing as the two centre halves, you’ve got others who can come in.





"But I think Evans gives options, allows Monreal to drift out to the left."

Despite being at fault for Liverpool's first goal at Anfield, Evans recovered and was a key part of West Brom's deserved 3-2 win that moves them into the 5th Round of the FA Cup for the first time since they reached the quarter finals in 2015.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The Northern Ireland international has been linked with a move away from the Hawthorns to both Arsenal and Manchester City after three seasons in the West Midlands.





Having started his career at Sunderland, Evans broke into the Manchester United first team in the 2008/09 season, a season which would with United winning the Premier League title. He would go onto to win two further Premier League titles while at Old Trafford as well as the League Cup twice.

However, he lost his place in the team under Louis Van Gaal and moved to West Brom in 2015. The 30-year old has made 87 appearances for the Baggies scoring five goals, but could he now be on his way to North London.