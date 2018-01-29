Gennaro Gattuso Gets Weird With Birthday Boy Gigi Buffon's Partner When Discussing Presents

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

During a post-match interview with Sky Sport Italia, Gennaro Gattuso asked Ilaria D'Amico - the partner of Gigi Buffon and TV presenter - to give the legendary goalkeeper a kiss with tongue from him for his 40th birthday. 

Gattuso seemed in a good spirits after his team had just beaten Lazio 2-1 in Serie A thanks to goals from Patrick Cutrone and Giacomo Bonaventura.

The former Italy teammate of Buffon told the star's partner to give "Gigi a kiss with the tongue from me" for his milestone birthday on Sunday, via La Stampa


Understandably, D'Amico looked rather embarrassed at the remarks.


The win for the AC Milan boss takes them up to seventh place, ten points from the all important fourth spot which would secure them a place in next season's Champions League. 

