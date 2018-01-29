Griezmann Claims Atletico Still Targeting 2 Trophies Despite Copa del Rey & Champions League Exit

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann insists that the club are still in the race to win two trophies this season, despite their recent exit from the Copa del Rey.

Atleti crashed out of the Copa del Rey quarter finals after they were resoundingly beaten by Sevilla 5-2 on aggregate. Los Rojiblancos are currently second in La Liga table, but nine points behind leaders Barcelona.

Speaking to BeIn Sports after Atleti's 3-0 victory over Las Palmas, Griezmann is still optimistic about the club's potential success this season.

⏱ 61’ | 1-0 | ⚽ GOAL GOAL GOAL! @AntoGriezmann with a lovely finish to put us in the lead!#AúpaAtleti #AtletiLasPalmas pic.twitter.com/yXy9jZvCf5 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 28, 2018

"We have two competitions remaining and in both we will fight until the end," said Griezmann (via Marca).

After finishing third in their Champions League group, Atleti have dropped into the knockout stages of the Europa League. The French forward said the club will be eyeing the European trophy as well at the league title.

Griezmann opened the scoring for Atletico halfway through the second half of their La Liga tie with Las Palmas. Fernando Torres and Thomas Partey then followed up for Atleti to make it 3-0.

Griezmann added: "Our second half was strong because of the half-time team talk, it was not a good first half but we managed to react well to create chances and score goals.

"I have started the year well with goals, assists and hard work and I am to continue on this path."





Atletico have closed the gap on leaders Barcelona to nine points, with the two sides still to face each other in March. Manager Diego Simeone believes that Atletico need to only look at themselves and not at Barca in order to catch up with their rivals.

Next month, Atletico will be in Europa League action against FC Copenhagen in the round of 32. But before then, Atleti will face a tough test in La Liga against third place Valencia in their next match.