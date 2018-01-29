Inter Boss Luciano Spalletti Bemoans 'Bitter Taste' of Conceding Last Minute Equaliser Against SPAL

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has claimed that conceding a last-minute equaliser against SPAL left a bitter taste in his mouth - as the late goal saw the Serie A minnows condemn his side to seven matches in a row without a win.

I Nerazzurri took the lead early in the second half, thanks to a calamitous own-goal from SPAL defender Francesco Vicari.

However, Inter were unable to add to their lead, and the home side's pressure eventually saw them draw level in the 91st minute, with Alberto Paloschi's headed effort sending the 13,000 home fans into hysteria.





Speaking after the match, via Goal, Spalletti bemoaned his side's fortunes, claiming:

"When you concede goals like that, you're sorry The bitter taste stays in your mouth. You work harder but nothing changes.

⏱ | FT Spal 1-1 Inter



The points are shared at the Stadio Mazza.#SpalInter pic.twitter.com/gaQYwZSI3S — Inter (@Inter_en) January 28, 2018

"It's always the same thing. I don't see any improvement. Even when we were winning games, there were these blackouts where we lost simple balls and at other times didn't fight. We need a balance of behaviour and a consistency of mentality."

"The team work well and keep their balance on the pitch, but then we lose duels in trivial ways. We have to work better and find more solutions, without becoming timid and fearful. We're going through a moment that doesn't help us to play calmly. It feeds the tension. Our self-esteem is so severely tested. We need a strong reaction."

Inter's disappointing result sees them slip further behind in the race for a top-four finish - with their closest league rivals Lazio and Roma both having the luxury of a game in hand. Despite an excellent start to the season, the San Siro side's poor winter form has seen them fall off in the race of the Serie A title - which now appears to be between Napoli and Juventus.

In other news, Inter could be in the running to sign Paris Saint-Germain outcast Javier Pastore, who has explicitly mentioned the club as a possible transfer destination. The Argentine international has been forced to play a bit-part role for his side this season, as their world record signing Neymar has been setting Ligue 1 alight in a formidable front-three.