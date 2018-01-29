Ligue 1 Outfit Rennes Confirm the Signing of West Ham Attacker Diafra Sakho on 2-Year Contract

Ligue 1 outfit Stade Rennais FC have officially announced the signing of West Ham forward Diafra Sakho, who has signed a deal that will keep him at the club until 2020.

Having completed his medical, it was only a matter of time until Sakho's announcement was made, and the deal - which is reported to be worth up to £8m - has now been completed, with all parties happy with the outcomes.



Sakho's time at West Ham was less impressive than both he and the club would've hoped, but now the attacker seems to be relishing the chance to prove himself in the French top flight:

"I am very happy to join Stade Rennais FC and Ligue 1. I never wanted to join another club than Rennes. The President (Olivier Létang) has worked hard for my coming. I felt it and his speech convinced me to join the club," Sakho told the club's official website.

"It is a historic club, structured with great ambitions. I also spoke with the coach (Sabri Lamouchi) and talked about the sports project. It's a great joy and a great pride to join Stade Rennais FC.

"I hope to bring my qualities to the group and participate in the success of the club in the second half of the season and for the next."

Rennes currently sit 8th in the Ligue 1 table, only six points adrift of fifth placed Nantes. A strong push over the course of the second half of the season could well see the club qualify for the Europa League - depending on the winners of the French domestic cups.