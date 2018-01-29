Reports Claim Real Madrid Superstar Gareth Bale to Snub Former Club to Sign for United

Gareth Bale looks set to snub a return to his former club Tottenham, instead favouring a move to Manchester United next summer. There has been many rumours attached to the Welshmen's name surrounding a possible return to the Premier Leauge, with his former side closely monitoring his situation at Real Madrid.

With Real Madrid eyeing up the Premier League as they aim to re-arm their squad with new Galacticos, it has put some players' future at the Bernabeu in jeopardy.

According to the Daily Mail (via FutnSoccer), Madrid's interest in Spurs' Harry Kane, Liverpool's Harry Kane, and Chelsea's Hazard has pushed Bale's future at the club in doubt.

The 28-year-old Welsh international has expressed his desires to return to the Premier League, ruling out a move to Germany with Bayern Munich. With Spurs and United ready to duke it out for his signature, it is Jose Mourinho's United that look favoured to land his signature.

Both Madrid and United have had previous flirtations with each other over transfers, with their latest bout involving the future of goalkeeper David de Gea.

With Madrid still very keen on signing the Spanish goalkeeper, a trade could be on the cards - a leverage that Spurs lack in this negotiation.