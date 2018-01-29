Thanks But I'll Pass: James McClean Burns West Brom Fan on Twitter

January 29, 2018

West Brom winger James McClean is quite popular amongst Baggies fans, but there are a select few who would rather he didn't ply his trade at the Hawthorns.

The Republic of Ireland international has been with West Brom since 2015, but recent rumours have linked him with a move to Derby, with Watford striker Troy Deeney being mentioned as an incoming transfer.

McClean's aggressive style of play means he's always on the verge of being booked. And while he's gained plenty of plaudits for his commitment, not everyone supports his risky play.

A fan even offered to drive the player to Derby via Twitter, following Bleacher Report's Dean Jones' tweet regarding Deeney. But McClean was quick to shoot him down by pointing out that he has a variety of pricey rides.

Well, that has got to sting!

McClean, who was left out of the Baggies 3-2 FA Cup win over Liverpool on the weekend after going down with the flu, was apparently still healthy enough to troll.

What a man.

