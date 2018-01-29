Tottenham Hotspur have agreed £25m deal to sign Lucas Moura from PSG, according to reports.

Moura has made just six substitute appearances this season for the French champions following the arrivals last summer of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, with the Parisians keen to tie up a deal in order to comply with UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations

The 25-year old is believed to have been in London this week meeting both Levy, and manager Mauricio Pochettino, with a tour of the club's training base already completed.

He is believed to be earning around £75k-per-week at Paris Saint-Germain, and any deal is likely to fit nicely into Spurs' carefully budgeted wage structure. The north London club will have to apply for a work permit for the Brazilian though, with Moura having represented his country on 36 occasions

Any move for the 20-year old may have to be shelved until the summer though, after club president Stephane Martin strongly rebuked any suggestion that his prized asset would be allowed to leave in January.