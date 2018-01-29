Report: Tottenham to Sign Lucas Moura From PSG for £25M

Lucas Moura is set to trade Paris for London with a much-needed move to Tottenham.

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed £25m deal to sign Lucas Moura from PSG, according to reports.

Moura has made just six substitute appearances this season for the French champions following the arrivals last summer of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, with the Parisians keen to tie up a deal in order to comply with UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations

The 25-year old is believed to have been in London this week meeting both Levy, and manager Mauricio Pochettino, with a tour of the club's training base already completed.

He is believed to be earning around £75k-per-week at Paris Saint-Germain, and any deal is likely to fit nicely into Spurs' carefully budgeted wage structure. The north London club will have to apply for a work permit for the Brazilian though, with Moura having represented his country on 36 occasions

Any move for the 20-year old may have to be shelved until the summer though, after club president Stephane Martin strongly rebuked any suggestion that his prized asset would be allowed to leave in January.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters