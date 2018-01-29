Unwanted Chelsea Defender ​Baba Rahman Rejoins Bundesliga Club Schalke on Loan

Baba Rahman has rejoined Schalke 04 on loan from Chelsea until the end of the 2018-19 season.

The 23-year-old originally joined the German club last season on a year-long loan deal, making 21 appearances in all competitions for the club. Even though Schalke finished 10th in the league which many saw as an underachievement, Rahman still produced a number of fine performances to win the fans over.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

However, the Ghanaian international suffered a cruciate ligament tear whilst playing in the African Cup of Nations with his native Ghana and missed the rest of the season.

He has now made a full recovery, and fortunately for the Schalke fans Antonio Conte still has no plan to play Rahman in his current Chelsea side, allowing the defender to rejoin the Bundesliga side on an 18-month loan deal.

The club's official website released a statement regarding the loan deal, saying: "Abdul Rahman Baba has joined FC Schalke 04 on loan once again from Chelsea FC and this loan deal is due to last until 30th June 2019.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

After all the paperwork was signed on Monday (29/01), the Ghana international is now officially a member of Domenico Tedesco’s team and will wear the number 14 once again."

Rahman has made 23 appearances for Chelsea since moving from Augsburg in 2015, however after being told by Conte he doesn't fit in with the Italian's 'defensive style of play', he has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

His contract with Chelsea is due to expire on 30th June 2020, and the defender will no doubt be trying to put himself in the shop window for a potential move upon the expiration of his current deal.