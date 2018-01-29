West Brom Reportedly Eye Watford Star Deeney With £16m Bid as Hornets Consider Barca's Deulofeu

West Brom have reportedly offered Watford a fee of around £16m for the services of fan favourite Troy Deeney, with the English striker looking set to be exiting Vicarage Road as the January transfer window enters the twilight stages.

The 29-year-old has been attracting a lot of interest from around the Premier League this winter, with the Hornets' Captain seeing his form take a bit of a dip since the summer; and it could be that a new place to call home is the way to fix his performances.

While reports claim that new manager Javi Gracia is working on a deal to bring Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu into the squad, it may well be that Deeney could be used to increase funds for the move.

While West Brom's £16m bid would prove a good amount to help fund any other incoming transfers, John Percy from the Telegraph claims that the bid is still yet to be accepted, and the selling team might even ask for more money from their Premier League rivals.

West Brom have made a bid of around £16m for Watford striker Troy Deeney. Understand the offer has not been accepted yet and Watford may want more. Interesting few days ahead... #wba #watfordfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 28, 2018

Although Watford sit 'comfortably' in tenth place in England's top flight, only six points separates them from West Brom in 19th. And with that noted, Watford have only won one of their last 11 Premier League matches - and anything could happen over the course over the next few weeks.

On the other hand, should West Brom sign Deeney, Pardew will be hoping to have received the assured fire power that he desires at the Hawthorns - with a goalscorer seeming to be non existent in his team.

It could be that Deeney is the missing ingredient for a side foreign to an outright relegation battle.