West Ham's Arthur Masuaku Banned Six Matches for Spitting at Opponent

The West Ham defender was sent off for spitting at an opponent during an FA Cup loss to Wigan.

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

West Ham United defender Arthur Masuaku has been handed a six-match ban by the Football Association, after receiving a red card for spitting during his side's 2-0 FA Cup shock defeat to Wigan Athletic on Saturday, according to reports. 

The 24-year-old was dismissed by referee Chris Kavanagh four minutes into the second-half when he spat at Latics forward Nick Powell, following a challenge from the former Manchester United man.

It was expected that the Frenchman would face further retrospective action once the governing body had looked into the incident, and Sky Sports have since confirmed that the FA have deemed a six-game ban as the appropriate punishment. 

Following the incident West Ham boss David Moyes branded his player "despicable", and assured alongside any external disciplinary action taken, there would be consequences for Masuaku also enforced by the club. 

The left back's disgusting actions mean that the manager will now have even more of a selection headache as they head into what is a crucial part of their campaign. 

Over their next six Premier League clashes, the Hammers face four of their fellow relegation battlers, with the visits of Crystal Palace and Watford broken up by trips to Brighton & Hove Albion and Swansea City. 

Alongside that they also come up against free-scoring Liverpool and this season's surprise package in Burnley, in what could be a term defining period. 

Masuaku now becomes the second player this month to be handed a six-game ban for spitting at an opponent, with Leeds United forward Samu Saiz slapped with the same punishment in early January. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters