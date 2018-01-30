Antonio Conte 'Prefers' Fernando Llorente to Olivier Giroud As Club's Search For Targetman Continues

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

The transfer saga of Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to have an impact on other entwined transfer dealings. 

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud initially appeared part of the package with the Frenchman's future being the subject of much speculation for a while due to his limited first team opportunities after Alexandre Lacazette's arrival. 

According to German publication Kicker, Giroud would much prefer to stay in London with Chelsea a possible destination, but Blues' coach Antonio Conte favours Tottenham Hotspur's Fernando Llorente, whom he knows well from their time together at Juventus.

Conte is looking for solutions to help Morata to adjust to the demands of the Premier League as he has struggled at times to impose himself. Knowing that the former Real Madrid striker has previously worked with Llorente and respects his fellow Spanish international these could be major factors on his reason to pursue the Spurs forward rather than taking a gamble on Giroud.

(You may also be interested in: 7 possible striker alternatives to Edin Dzeko for Chelsea to monitor)

Reported by the Metro, Morata explained how Ronaldo and Llorente had helped to enhance aspects of game which were areas of development, especially how they create space and dominate their opponents with their aerial prowess.  

The Chelsea striker explained: "At Real Madrid, I did heading drills with Cristiano Ronaldo. You see him go up for headers, that spring and power, he is a real beast. 

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

"At Juventus, I saw Fernando Llorente, how he finds space and directs his headers. I like the physical challenge."

It is likely that Giroud's future is destined to be away from the Emirates Stadium. Although Chelsea supporters may believe the French international to be the more accomplished striker, the fact that Conte has coached Llorente, Morata and his fellow countryman have previously played together and already understand each other's game, makes a deal for the former Swansea City striker certainly more appealing and less of a risk. 

