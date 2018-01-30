Charly Musonda Picks Celtic's Iconic 67 Shirt But Midfielder Cuts Ties to Chelsea Following Move

Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda has delighted Celtic fans upon his arrival in Glasgow, after the winger handpicked the number 67 shirt in a tribute to the Lisbon Lions' past European success. Following the move, Chelsea fans may feel less pleased, however, after the Belgian severed social media ties with his parent club.

Musonda joined the SPL giants from Premier League Chelsea on Monday evening after signing an 18-month loan deal.

Musonda on Instagram.



“More than a football club... it’s a religion... @CelticFC what an honour and dream it will be to put on the iconic shirt and be part of the legend wearing your famous 67 🍀 Hail Hail!!” pic.twitter.com/xQjjsr7ZIS — CelticBible (@CelticBible) January 29, 2018

The 21-year-old was straight in Celtic fans' good books after he revealed his reasons for choosing to wear the number 67 shirt: "I was aware that 67 is a special number here so that's why I took the number and now it's up to me to carry on the legend on the pitch and enjoy and hopefully I give the fans what they are looking for," Musonda told Celtic TV, as quoted by the Daily Record.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was clearly ecstatic following Musonda's capture, and the former Liverpool boss thanked Chelsea for allowing the move to go ahead: "I've known him for a few years," Rodgers told Celtic TV. "A big thank you must go to Chelsea. He's a shining light in their academy.

📺 FIRST INTERVIEW: Part 1 of Charly Musonda's exclusive interview with @CelticTV's @gerrymcculloch1... pic.twitter.com/oGtg9OmXcy — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 29, 2018

The player himself seemed a lot less grateful to his parent club, however, and following his arrival in Glasgow, Musonda, who only recently signed a contract extension with the Blues, unfollowed the majority of Chelsea's first team on Instagram - including the club's official account.

The Belgian Under-21 has made seven appearances for the Premier League side this season, all of those appearances bar two were from the bench, however, and he was an unused substitute in Sunday's 3-0 FA Cup victory over Newcastle.