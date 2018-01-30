Controversial Catalan Star Confirms He Will Retire From Spanish Duty After World Cup

He has had an international career full of highs and lows, but Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has confirmed that he will retire from the Spanish national side after this year's World Cup in Russia in an interview with ESPN.

The 30-year-old has recently signed a contract extension to keep him at Barcelona until 2022, and it appears that he is determined to focus on the Catalan club and give 100% to the team he has been at since 2008 without the distraction of international football.

Mine! ⚽️ A post shared by Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) on Dec 21, 2017 at 7:49am PST

Pique has had a hugely successful career for La Selección, winning 94 caps and helping his country to triumph in the World Cup of 2010 and European Championships of 2012.





In spite of this, Pique has not always been the most popular of figures with Spanish fans due to his strong views in favour of Catalan independence, and has often been jeered by his own supporters in matches and at training sessions.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Confirming what many had long suspected, Pique said in the interview: "Yes, I will leave the national team after the World Cup. I've already said it a lot of times.





"I am very proud of playing for Spain when I have the chance, but because of motivation, or because you like to focus on other things, there is some stage of your life when you need to end it in the best way."

🔊 Piqué: "I am very happy to celebrate my contract extension. I hope it's not the last. I feel Barça like it was my home" 🔵🔴 #Piqué2022 pic.twitter.com/cOIAbMkCYi — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 29, 2018

While he may not have always been the most popular figure, Pique will surely be remembered as one of the greatest Spanish defenders of all time.





He made his debut for the senior side in a friendly against England in 2009, and has been a regular in the side ever since, playing a crucial role in the success that Spain experienced in the early stages of this decade.



