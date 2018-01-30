Daniel Sturridge Claims He's 'Home' at West Brom After Rejecting Newcastle for Geographical Reasons

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Daniel Sturridge has claimed West Bromwich Albion is the 'right fit' after the striker joined the Baggies on a loan deal. The former Chelsea man apparently turned down a switch to Newcastle for 'geographical reasons' before completing his move to the midlands on Monday.

Alan Pardew's struggling West Brom secured the deal from Liverpool ahead of a host of other clubs, including Newcastle, as well as Sevilla and Inter.

Newcastle, who are just one point off 18th-placed Southampton, were desperate to add the Liverpool forward to their limp strike force - having scored just six goals in their last eight league games. However, despite looking odds, Sturridge rejected Rafa Benitez's advances opted to instead join West Brom, citing the location as well as the manager as reasons for his decision.

In his first official interview with the Baggies, the 28-year-old outlined a host of reasons for his move to the Hawthorns.

"This felt like the right fit,” he said upon signing on Monday evening.

“I’ve got friends here I’ve played with before, the manager spoke very well, the challenge with the team and the style of play and as I've said I'm home and that was an important thing as well...I just felt this was the right fit for me.”

With just 19 goals scored so far this season by the Baggies, the arrival of a striker of proven quality like Sturridge will be welcomed by the home fans.

However, Magpies supporters will be gutted, after having looked favourites to secure the forward's signature. It is understood that Benitez spoke to the Liverpool player and was willing to pay his £125,000-a-week wages, but according to Sky's Kaveh Solhekol the England international, who was born in Birmingham, made his decision based on location.


Rafa Benitez will have to quickly move on to other targets now, with the transfer window set to close on Wednesday evening. 

