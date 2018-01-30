Galatasaray Midfielder Badou Ndiaye Set to Be Stoke City's Final January Signing

Stoke City are set to complete their final signing of the January window, with Galatasaray's Senegalese midfielder Badou Ndiaye said to be on the brink of joining the Potters.

According to the Daily Mail, Stoke have already agreed a £14m fee with the Süper Lig side, and the 27-year-old should be able to complete the move once his work permit is granted.

BREAKING: Sky Sports News understands Stoke City have agreed a fee of £15m with Galatasaray for midfielder Badou Ndiaye #SSN pic.twitter.com/5OoVOBAnDY — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 30, 2018

Ndiaye will become Stoke's third and last signing of the January transfer window, after the Potters decided not to go ahead with a move for New York City FC's Jack Harrison.

According to the Stoke Sentinel, the club could reconsider a move for England under-21 Harrison in the summer. The 21-year-old was born in Stoke, but moved to America to further a stalling football career. Since his arrival in New York, the midfielder has scored 14 goals in 54 appearances, and his impressive form earned him a first call-up to the England under-20 squad in October.

Manchester City have since made a move for the youngster, however, and it looks like the Potters may consequently miss out on his signature in the summer.

England U21 international Jack Harrison (21) could sign for Manchester City from New York City FC then join Middlesbrough on loan after a move to Stoke fell through. [Stoke Sentinel] pic.twitter.com/o7dTZWY3Hr — City Watch (@City_Watch) January 29, 2018

Meanwhile, the Stoke hierarchy could announce Ndiaye's signing as soon as tomorrow. The club have made significant progress in a short amount of time, however, there still remains some minor complications with the deal: the midfielder hasn't played the requisite number of senior internationals for Senegal needed to guarantee a work permit.

When Ndiaye does eventually join, as is expected, he will be Stoke City's third January signing after the earlier acquisitions of Kostas Stafylidis and Moritz Bauer.