'I Know My Qualities': Soon-to-Be Madrid Starlet Vinicius Says He Has No Fear Over Upcoming Move

Los Blancos are expected to sign 17-year-old Flamengo forward Vinicius soon, although the timeline is still unclear.

The player recently opened up on his impending move to Spain in an interview with Sport TV, and insisted that he was unperturbed by the magnitude of it all, despite Real being one of the biggest clubs in world football.

"I'm not afraid, I know my qualities and I know how far I can go," he declared. "With the help of everyone at Flamengo and my family, I know I will fulfill my dreams.

"The people around me help me keep myself at peace."

Although he knows his days at Flamengo are numbered, the attacker says he's only focused on the Brazilian side at the moment and wants to ensure that he's ready when Madrid finally come calling.

"For now I'm only thinking about Flamengo, because until July anything can happen," he added. "I have to learn a lot with people like Juan and Diego.





"I want to gain enough experience so that when the time comes, I'm prepared. I'm living every moment here as if it's my last because I don't know when they are going to take me.

"I met Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo and Casemiro, all the players I see in video games. I got to know them and it gave me a lot of joy."